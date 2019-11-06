Co-worker pays it forward to mother donating kidney to young son

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Alexis Weidmaier is giving her young son something money can't buy.

Next month, Alexis will donate her kidney to her 2-year-old son Rowan, who is in need of a transplant due to kidney failure.

Alexis was nominated by her co-worker for KQ2's Pay it Forward award and recently surprised her with $500 cash.

"I love how Alexis is willing to give anything to anyone," co-worker Courtney Burton said. "She will give you the last dollar if she had it. I love how she is a great mom to her children."

