Co-worker pays it forward to mother donating kidney to young son

Alexis was nominated by her co-worker for KQ2's Pay it Forward award and recently surprised her with $500 cash.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 7:16 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Alexis Weidmaier is giving her young son something money can't buy.

Next month, Alexis will donate her kidney to her 2-year-old son Rowan, who is in need of a transplant due to kidney failure.

"I love how Alexis is willing to give anything to anyone," co-worker Courtney Burton said. "She will give you the last dollar if she had it. I love how she is a great mom to her children."

See Alexis get surprised in the video above.

