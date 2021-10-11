Clear
Coats, winter gear needed at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is currently accepting winter gear for children and adults. Items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Warehouse on 5th and Messanie or the main building.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 4:23 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army in St. Joseph is now collecting coats and winter gear throughout the fall and winter months.

Coats are to be new or gently used, clean and ready to wear for all ages and sizes. All buttons are to be sewn on. Gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and other winter items can be donated as well.

Drop-off is at the Salvation Army Warehouse located on 5th and Messanie from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through. Items can also be dropped off at the main building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The warm clothing will be distributed each day throughout the colder months. There will not be a day dedicated to coat distribution.

The Salvation Army asks those who are in need of items to go to the main building and ask for a voucher.

We’ve already had people starting to ask since the weather is starting to change, so there is a need," said Major Ronald Key of The Salvation Army. "And we’ll start distributing it. We’ve already kinda started a little bit now, giving some out.”

Major Key said they gave out nearly 400 coats last season.

Receipts for tax credit are available. 

For more information, call 816-232-5824.


