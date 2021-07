(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) COVID-19 changed a lot of things including now making cocktails-to-go in Missouri.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law making cocktails-to-go permanently legal.

Alcoholic drinks-to-go was first offered during the pandemic as a way to help struggling restaurants and bars stay afloat.

The new law allows portable cocktails to be sold along with food. Drinks must also be in sealed containers to prevent drinking and driving.

The law takes effect August 28.