Coffee for a cure breaks record, more than $10,000 raised

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph showed their support for those battling breast cancer once again this year.

Tuesday afternoon, staff at the Human Bean presented its biggest check to date of more than $10,000 to Mosaic Life Care's Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.

This was the result of the 6th annual Coffee for a Cure campaign in St. Joe that took place back in October. Staff say the proceeds will go to support the needs of those right here in the community who are are fighting breast cancer.

"More money to do monograms and other things that help the community and breast cancer patients," said Dean Kerns, the Mosaic Auxiliary Treasurer.

Mosaic Auxiliary matched the total number of donations. This year, the final number totaling to just over $20,000.

Cheryl Hale, the Auxiliary President added, "to know that they have somewhere to apply for any kind of general assistance, that due to the lack of funds, because of their illness."