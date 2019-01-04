Coffee fundraiser benefits MERIL

(St. Joseph,MO) Coffee drinkers can now enjoy their morning brew and feel good about helping out a few local business. Mokaska Coffee has partnered with the Midland Empire for Resources for Independent Living (MERIL) for a fundraiser to help individuals with disabilities live more independently.

Both businesses will be selling ground and whole bean coffee to benefit MERIL’s direct services, including the center’s independent living program, consumer direct services and an in home nursing program.

The coffee is sold for $12 per bag, with $4 of each sale goes towards MERIL services. MERIL CEO Rob Honan said the center doesn’t have a set goal for the fundraiser, but the proceeds will go towards MERIL’s $15,000 annual fundraising goal.

“We’re really pleased with it, we think that it’s an excellent way to partner,” Honan said.“Since we are in St. Joe we like to work with the local businesses and Mokaska has been great about that.”

You can purchase MERIL coffee at their central office at 4420 S 40th Street or at Mokaska Coffee downtown during regular business hours. For more information on the fundraiser or to make a donation to MERIL, contact Rob Honan at 816-279-8558.