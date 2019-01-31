Cold snap to blame for statewide drop in blood donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across the state, blood centers need your help.

"We need approximately 580 units of blood a week." Pamela Holman, site manager, Community Blood Center said.

The local Community Blood Center is trying to play catch up with its inventory, they admit its tough.

"We’ve had to cancel several blood drives in the last three weeks," Holman said.

The center says the reason for the drop in donations is the season.

"Of course, the holidays happen," Holman said. "Then the flu season hits, and then we have winter weather."

This winter season has been especially difficult for blood donations statewide. The American Red Cross said 25% of their donations come from high school and college blood drives, many of which have been canceled because of the weather. At Northwest Missouri State University, a blood drive held there only collected about 8 pints of blood, ⅓ of its goal.

"We missed out on approximately 1,600 opportunities to collect blood from our donors," Holman said.

Still, faithful donors could be found at the blood center.

"Usually, I try to get in at least once a month," Danny Estep, blood donor said.

Estep said it’s his simple way to give back.

"It's just something I can do for the community, people need it," Estep said.

Another donor told us donating blood was his old habit.

"After I retired, I still kept coming in and giving," Jim Talbot, blood donor said.

No matter what reason inspires people to donate, blood centers want to ease fears potential donors may have so that they can get

their numbers up and make sure there’s enough blood available to those who need it.

It's just something that everybody can do to help someone else who needs the blood and the patients in the hospital.

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at its local headquarters on 12th street on Monday, February 4th from 2-6pm.