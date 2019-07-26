Clear

Coleman Hawkins Park painted red at rally

More than 1,000 KC Chiefs fans descended on downtown St. Joseph for a Red Rally to celebrate the 10th year of training camp in the city.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  --  St. Joseph was unquestionably the epicenter of the Chiefs Kingdom on Friday evening.

"The energy is there. You feel it throughout the city," said Beth Conway, with the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It was a celebration of the beginning of the 10th year of KC Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, complete with KC Wolf, the tomahawk chop, and the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus.

"It's awesome to be here for our 10th training camp in this historic, wonderful city," Holthus told the red-clad crowd in attendance at Coleman Hawkins Park.

Also on hand were plenty of head coach Andy Reids and quarterback Patrick Mahommes, thanks to a look-alike contest.

Organizers say it's been 10 years in the making to have this much energy and spirit for the start of training camp in St. Joseph. Holthus agreed.

"I envisioned this. We knew how crazy St. Joe was for the Chiefs, not just St. Joe, but the whole region," Holthus said.

For the city of St. Joseph, it's a big win even before the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western for camp

"We've had more people down in the square than we've ever had before," Conway said. "Not one problem, not one issue. So much positivity, everybody thanking everybody."

Chiefs executives certainly were paying attention to the estimated more than 1,000 fans cheering on the team more than a month before the regular season kicks off.

 "Standing in back with Mark Donovan and (Brett) Veach I turned to them and said, 'Is this going to be an annual thing?' They were both, 'um, yes!" said Mosaic Life Care's Joey Austin, who helped coordinate the event.

