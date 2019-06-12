Coleman Hawkins among artists whose recordings were lost in 2008 Hollywood fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A famous jazz musician from St. Joseph is among the artists who’s original master recordings were lost in a 2008 fire at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the New York Times.

A recent article posted by the Times states the fire, which happened on June 1, 2008, destroyed original copies of songs by musicians like Nirvana, Tom Petty and Aretha Franklin.

Also impacted was St. Joseph native and famous jazz artist, Coleman Hawkins.

"Obviously we take pride in the fact that he came from St. Joseph,” Lanny Ellis, president of Coleman Hawkins Heritage Jazz Society, said. “He was born here and became quite the artist and is a legacy that is part of St. Joe."

From a young age, Hawkins began playing music.

"He really wanted to play the saxophone, so for his 9th birthday he got a saxophone and that's kind of what started it off,” Ellis said. “Actually, at age 12 is when he did his first official performance."

He later joined Fletcher Henderson’s big band between 1923-1934. He became famous for his talent on the tenor saxophone, and is credited with establishing the tenor sax as one of the most popular instruments in jazz.

"He had his own style and he developed his new style for the tenor sax that had not been done before,” Ellis said. “At first it was looked down upon like, you know, ‘who's that kid?’ And then suddenly they looked at it and said 'this guys got something going.’"

Unfortunately, the New York Times reports thousands of original master recordings were lost or destroyed in the Universal Studios fire.

An original master is described in the article as a one-of-a-kind original recording in which all other records or CD’s are produced from.

"Such a loss because many of his works would have obviously been lost in that fire, and the masters that you would have had for those - not only for him but for several artists - such a loss,” Ellis said.

However, Ellis stresses that even though the loss of the masters is great, Hawkins legacy will never be forgotten.

Ellis said some of Hawkins work will be played at the Hawkfest taking place Friday and Saturday at Coleman Hawkins Park. Music begins at 6 p.m. Friday night.

For more information, check out the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Society’s website.