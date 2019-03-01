Clear
College athletes connect to young students

Eight members from Missouri Western State University's Men's Golf team visited students at Carden Park Elementary in St. Joseph on Thursday.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mentorship program is connecting college athletes to young students.

The players spent the day answering questions from sixth-graders.

"The sixth-graders know who they are, where they came from, what their studies are, why they chose golf and the importance of athletics in a young person's life," United Way Program Director Jay Martin said.

The United Way facilitates the mentorship program between Missouri Western and several local schools.

"I think the got a better understanding of dedication and goal setting. They were definitely interested in what we had to say and I'm glad we could be there for them," Senior golfer Cole Roberts said.

