College students spend spring break building home in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a dozen students from Salem State University in Boston are spending spring break building a home in St. Joseph.

"Every student I've talked to, they have a passion for helping people and wanting to take time out of their own to do something good for others," said group leader Kelly Bowes.

The students traded in beach towels for tool belts to help St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity build the home.

"I really like helping people. If I can be somewhere where I can help people while also getting away, it's kind of nice. Everyone is so nice here. It's so great to see everyone smiling," said freshman Gabby Cullenberg.

"They are not living the most glamorous vacation life right now, they are sharing beds and getting up really early. But the fact that they are giving up a week's vacation to be here is just incredible," said Bowes.

Habitat hopes the homes will be ready for families by late summer.