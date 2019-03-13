Clear

College students spend spring break building home in St. Joseph

More than a dozen students from Salem State University in Boston are spending spring break building a home in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 10:09 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a dozen students from Salem State University in Boston are spending spring break building a home in St. Joseph.

"Every student I've talked to, they have a passion for helping people and wanting to take time out of their own to do something good for others," said group leader Kelly Bowes.

The students traded in beach towels for tool belts to help St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity build the home.

"I really like helping people. If I can be somewhere where I can help people while also getting away, it's kind of nice. Everyone is so nice here. It's so great to see everyone smiling," said freshman Gabby Cullenberg.

"They are not living the most glamorous vacation life right now, they are sharing beds and getting up really early. But the fact that they are giving up a week's vacation to be here is just incredible," said Bowes.

Habitat hopes the homes will be ready for families by late summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
We will have another chance of widespread rain for our Wednesday. Highs will be above average as we reach the lower to middle 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up from the southeast by Wednesday, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events