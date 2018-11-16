Collision on Highway 59 sends one to the hospital

(Rushville, Mo.) One person is in the hospital after a head on collision on Highway 59 Friday night.

According to Corporal Vince Lippincott, of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a Ford truck traveling south on Hwy. 59 moved into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle and was struck head on by a single passenger vehicle traveling northbound near Highway 116.

The driver of the Ford truck was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, the driver of the other vehicle refused to be treated for injuries on scene.

There were no other occupants in either car and no citations were issued.

The accident closed Hwy. 59 down to a single lane for over an hour while crews handled the accident. The accident is being investigated by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.