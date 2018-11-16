Clear

Collision on Highway 59 sends one to the hospital

One person is in the hospital after a head on collision on Highway 59 Friday night.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 8:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 8:42 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(Rushville, Mo.) One person is in the hospital after a head on collision on Highway 59 Friday night.

According to Corporal Vince Lippincott, of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a Ford truck traveling south on Hwy. 59 moved into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle and was struck head on by a single passenger vehicle traveling northbound near Highway 116.

The driver of the Ford truck was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, the driver of the other vehicle refused to be treated for injuries on scene.

There were no other occupants in either car and no citations were issued.

The accident closed Hwy. 59 down to a single lane for over an hour while crews handled the accident. The accident is being investigated by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events