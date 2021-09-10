Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11

Anyone who would like to participate is invited to gather at the bell tower on campus at 7:30 Saturday morning to commemorate the tragic moments in history.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Thursday, Missouri Western State University is putting on a series of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Over one hundred flags were placed around Missouri Western's campus Thursday by the university's own ROTC cadets.

For the game Thursday, its military appreciation night began with a flyover from the 139th Airlift Wing.

All of this leading up to Saturday the 11th, when the campus clock tower will ring at historic time marks of tragedies from that morning twenty years ago.

"I just am incredibly proud about the way our whole campus community has come together to create a series of events to commemorate the 9/11 tragedy. I think it's a good demonstration about how important and how tied to events like that our community here wants to be," Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, president of Missouri Western said.

Anyone who would like to participate is invited to gather at the bell tower on campus at 7:30 Saturday morning to commemorate the tragic moments in history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Breezy and warm conditions in store for today with highs making a run for the 90s. Today will be another dry and sunny day. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph this afternoon. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories