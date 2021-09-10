Commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Thursday, Missouri Western State University is putting on a series of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Over one hundred flags were placed around Missouri Western's campus Thursday by the university's own ROTC cadets.

For the game Thursday, its military appreciation night began with a flyover from the 139th Airlift Wing.

All of this leading up to Saturday the 11th, when the campus clock tower will ring at historic time marks of tragedies from that morning twenty years ago.

"I just am incredibly proud about the way our whole campus community has come together to create a series of events to commemorate the 9/11 tragedy. I think it's a good demonstration about how important and how tied to events like that our community here wants to be," Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, president of Missouri Western said.

Anyone who would like to participate is invited to gather at the bell tower on campus at 7:30 Saturday morning to commemorate the tragic moments in history.