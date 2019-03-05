Commission to discuss if old windows are worth keeping at City Hall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Landmark Commission will meet Tuesday night to discuss if history will win out over replacing aging windows at City Hall.

"It's a beautiful Eckel design and Eckel was a world-renowned architect," said Landmark Commission member Lisa Rock.

While historic, the windows are as old as the building itself.

"They are original to the building when it was built in 1926," said Historic Preservation Planner Scott DesPlanques.

And that age has caught up to them in wear and tear.

"On days when it's windy your blinds are literally moving. If it's a rainy day there's a puddle on your floor," Public Works Director Andy Clements.

Voters approved $900,000 last year to replace the aging structures. But the question is whether to replace them with more energy efficient windows or repair them while keeping the historical value of the windows intact.

"There's a lot of energy and air going out those windows," said Clements.

"If we go and we replace any of the historic windows that are here now, we'd destroy it." said Rock.

The Landmark Commission meets at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.