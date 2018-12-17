Committee addresses public perception of crime

(St. Joseph,MO) The Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Crime Committee is wrapping up 2018, by tackling public perception of crime. Monday afternoon the committee received updates from various community service agencies and were given information on how drugs, homelessness and domestic violence are impacting local crime rates.

“I think what we are finding out is that the perception of crime is probably greater than the amount of crime we are having in the community,”Committee Chair Michael Meierhoffer said.

According to St. Joseph Police, crime rates are down from 2017, but Meierhoffer said social media crime watch groups are making it hard for the public to have an accurate perception of crime in the city.

“The social media, which is something we’ve not grappled with before, at least in my era in society, and it’s changing the dynamics,” Meierhoffer said. “Things are reported instantaneously, sometimes erroneously, but they are reported. We have crime statistics on Facebook and other places and as a result it’s in front of us full-time.”

Meierhoffer said the committee will be shifting to quarterly meetings, as members begin to assemble a plan to assist with the community’s strategy in reducing and preventing crime.

The Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Crime Advisory Committee will host their next meeting on Monday, March 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room of City Hall.