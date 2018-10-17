Committee formed for rental inspection program

(St. Joseph,MO) A new city committee is looking out for the safety of renters in St. Joseph. The Voluntary Rental Inspection Citizen’s Committee had their first meeting Wednesday afternoon, to lay the groundwork for creating a voluntary rental inspection program.

The 14 person committee was selected by members of the Administrative Violation Review Board and the City Council to create guidelines for a voluntary rental inspection program to insure rental properties meet standard living conditions.

Five of the fourteen committee members are landlords, and during the meeting several community members voiced their concerns about not having a representative for renters on the committee.

Jason Eslinger was elected to be chair of the newly formed committee. Esling said he has personally owned rental property in St. Joseph for over 20 years, but understands a renters perspective may be necessary going forward.

“I think the board has the renter’s interest at heart. Obviously we were all appointed by members of the city council, so we have no say of who was appointed and who was not, but ultimately I think it’s something that as a board we need to discuss about possibly bringing on tenants,”Esling said.

The Citizens Review Committee plans to have an outlined of the voluntary inspection program completed by December. The committee will have their next meeting on Wednesday, October 24 at 3 p.m.