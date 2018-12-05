Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Committee sets guidelines for rental inspection program

The Voluntary Rental Inspection Citizen’s Committee is one step closer to establishing a voluntary rental inspection program for the city.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO) The Voluntary Rental Inspection Citizen’s Committee is one step closer to creating a guide for standard rental units in St. Joseph. Wednesday the 14 person committee agreed to adopt an outlined rental inspection checklist based off city code.

The inspection checklist covers basic aspects of each rental property, including an evaluation of the building foundation, roof, windows and interior to insure the safety of the tenants.

“The checklist was originally a checklist that coincides with the IPMC codes. It basically corillates together and says this is what we check for throughout the interior and the exterior,”Committee Chair Jason Eslinger said.

Eslinger said the committee also plans to establish a registry of all rental properties at their next meeting on December 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events