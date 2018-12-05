Committee sets guidelines for rental inspection program

(St.Joseph,MO) The Voluntary Rental Inspection Citizen’s Committee is one step closer to creating a guide for standard rental units in St. Joseph. Wednesday the 14 person committee agreed to adopt an outlined rental inspection checklist based off city code.

The inspection checklist covers basic aspects of each rental property, including an evaluation of the building foundation, roof, windows and interior to insure the safety of the tenants.

“The checklist was originally a checklist that coincides with the IPMC codes. It basically corillates together and says this is what we check for throughout the interior and the exterior,”Committee Chair Jason Eslinger said.

Eslinger said the committee also plans to establish a registry of all rental properties at their next meeting on December 19.