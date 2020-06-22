Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph prepares to reopen to public

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Community Action Partnership (CAP) of Greater St. Joseph will be reopening its doors to the public this week, but before you plan your next trip there organizers want you to be aware of new changes.

“When you come in, we’ll take your name, we’ll take your phone number,” CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning said. “People will have to give us that information for contact tracing purposes.”

CAP staff say they're taking every precaution to make sure visitors are safe, but means strict occupancy limits.

“We only have room for about five or six people between our waiting room and some of our other intake meeting rooms,” Lanning said. “Really what we are planning on doing is very similar to what people are seeing at the county courthouse.”

Staff say they understand many may not be able to be served in person under these new rules.

They remind customers that most services they provide can be done over the phone.

“So we’re really encouraging people that if you need some form of assistance, most of the energy suppliers and electricity suppliers are going to be resuming disconnect practices in mid-July so we do anticipate people will be coming down to our office,” Lanning said.“ We’re still able to get those applications, we’ll send them in the mail with a return stamped envelope. So pretty much everything that you would need, you’re still able to come and get that need from us by phone.”

Staff acknowledge it’s a new way of doing things which will require some adjusting, they stress the importance of staying safe in these times.

“We’re going to kind of take it a week or a day at a time to see how it goes and really just kind of make sure that our staff and our customers safe,” Lanning said.

CAP staff also say they will have masks available for those needing fingerprint services. you can contact CAP for more information on their guidelines by calling 816-233-8281 or CLICK HERE to visit their website.