Community Action Partnership prepares to distribute CARES Act funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Covid-19 has led to increased calls for assistance to local organizations like Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.

"What we’ve really seen since the pandemic started is a two fold increase in the calls that we receive for assistance." Whitney Lanning, executive director said.

Lanning said many of those calling now are what she called “newly poor”, meaning they’re struggling to keep up with important expenses like rent and utilities but are over the poverty line.

Lanning said the pandemic has caused many to fall behind on rent, and government assistance likely won’t cover everything.

"You have people that are several months behind on rent," Lanning said. "The stimulus money is not gonna help that go very far."

Through CARES Act funding, public service organizations like such as CAP are now able to distribute funding to those who qualify.

Around $370,000 will be given out through the organization, Lanning promised every cent will go to someone in need.

"We’re really dedicated to making sure that all of that money goes directly to the public." She said.

Lanning said she understands it can difficult to ask help, but they caution people in need to do so sooner rather than later.

"I just can’t say enough about how important this money is because it’s going to be able to help people who just need that safety net," Lanning said.

Lanning urges people to reach out to CAP even if they don't qualify for the CARES Act funding, she said there are other programs available that can offset those needs.

For more information, and to apply for funding, those interested are asked to contact the Community Action Partnership, contact information can be found at this link.