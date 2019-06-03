Community Action Partnership receives funds to help flood victims

Clear

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Community Action Partnership has received funds from the state to provide assistance to people impacted by flooding in northwest Missouri.

People living in Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, and Clinton counties are eligible to apply. The funds can be used for things like temporary housing, rent, and clean-up efforts.

Staff from the organization say the funds will help people with more long-term needs.

"I think a lot of our Red Cross and Salvation Army being kind of our only two outreaches like that, they only have limited resources and it's for a short period of time," Trenisha Thomas, with the Community Action Partnership said. "This might be able to help someone for a couple of months."

Thomas says that people who are in need of assistance should contact the organization to set up a meeting to review qualifications.

You can contact Community Action Partnership at 816-233-8281.

After a spectacular weekend with our weather, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead.
