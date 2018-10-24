Community Baby Shower gives resources to expecting families

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Expecting mothers and their families gathered resources at the 5th annual Community Baby Shower on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the St. Joseph Community Action Partnership (CAPSTJOE), brought together many vendors that provide resources to new families that they might need.

Vendors at the event provided information like insurance, W.I.C., and childcare programs, to name a few.

Organizers of the event believe that getting all of these programs and resources under one roof helps parents immensely.

"There's so many resources in our community but knowing how to access them, knowing where they are, knowing who qualifies and who doesn't is really an important thing," Ashley Phillips, the Early Childhood Programs Director at CAPSTJOE said. "So bringing everyone together in one space where families and new parents can really just learn about what our community has to offer them."



Last year, more than 100 families attended the free event with a similar turnout expected this year.