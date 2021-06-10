Clear
Community Blood Center announces blood emergency

The Community Blood Center says they only have a one-day supply of blood and are asking for help to donate. The biggest need right now is O-Negative and O-Positive blood.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 5:37 PM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact on blood donations. The Community Blood Center announcing an Emergency Level need for donations nationwide. 

They say they're feeling the impact after struggling for months to rebuild the local blood supply. There's been a surge in the need for blood as hospitals reschedule surgeries that were put on hold last year due to the pandemic. 

"It's been a scramble for us at the blood center for the past year or so, and it continues to be a scramble as we see our blood inventory dropping," said Chelsey Smith of the Community Blood Center. "To date, there are about 25,000 blood donors who have not returned to donate. These donors were regularly donating before the pandemic and have not come back since. That's a huge deficit for our area, we're not that big."

Another warm and sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 90s. This evening will be warm and mild with lows in the mid 70s and clear skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
