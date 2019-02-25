Community Blood Center battles blood shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Community Blood Center and area hospitals continue to operate in a state of blood emergency.

CBC's inventory took a large hit during the height of the holiday season and continues to see a significant drop in donations due to the cold, flu season and winter weather canceling local blood drives the last three weeks.

"It's really hard to reschedule because we have them scheduled so far out and when we have one canceled we try to get it added, but sometimes we already have other blood drives scheduled, so it might be a month or two before we get it made up," Site manager Pamela Holman said.

CBC is asking for all blood types to donate because O-negative and O-positive blood types are currently area hospitals' urgent demand to help cancer patients, new mothers and emergency victims who require urgent blood transfusions.

The CBC requires approximately 580 donors every weekday to meet area hospital needs.

If anyone is interested in donating at the CBC, it is open seven days a week:

Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m.- 1 p.m.