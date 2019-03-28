Clear

Community Blood Center hold ceremony honoring donors

Individual donors, as well as organizations who donate, were honored at a ceremony at Missouri Western.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Community Blood Center held a ceremony Thursday thanking the individuals and organizations that make regular donations to the blood center.

Various employers were recognized for their efforts holding blood drives, Northwest Missouri State University received an award for collecting the most blood this year.

Those who work with the center said it's a resource that not only saves lives but changes them.

"We've gotta pause and remember this is truly making a difference," Patsy Shipley, Community Blood Center said. "We're collecting a unit that going to save someone's life, but also brings them hope and has a life impact that we can't begin to realize."

KQ2 was honored at the ceremony, receiving the award for media partner of the year for spreading the word about blood donations during slow winter months.

For more information about how to donate click here.

