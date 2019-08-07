Clear

Community Blood Center holding Blood Donor Day event at East Hills

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph Community Blood Center held a Blood Donor Day event, hoping to encourage more people to donate.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph was teeming with people wanting to give back to a good cause.

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph Community Blood Center held a Blood Donor Day event, hoping to encourage more people to donate.

“We say it’s a community drive, it’s put on by the people of St. Joseph. The media outlets in St. Joseph support it and East Hills Shopping Center gives us the location that’s central for everybody who’s going to come in today,” Chelsey Smith, outreach and community coordinator with Community Blood Center, said. “It’s kind of a community effort here.”

Smith added the center is currently experiencing an urgent shortage in blood, that’s just one step short of an emergency shortage.

The goal of the Blood Donor Day event was to get at least 150 people to stop by and donate.

The event runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the East Hills Shopping Center. If you are unable to make the event and still want to donate, you can visit the Community Blood Center’s website by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain & storm chances are likely for our Wednesday, especially this morning and then again into the afternoon. Some storms could have some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events