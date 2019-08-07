Community Blood Center holding Blood Donor Day event at East Hills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph was teeming with people wanting to give back to a good cause.

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph Community Blood Center held a Blood Donor Day event, hoping to encourage more people to donate.

“We say it’s a community drive, it’s put on by the people of St. Joseph. The media outlets in St. Joseph support it and East Hills Shopping Center gives us the location that’s central for everybody who’s going to come in today,” Chelsey Smith, outreach and community coordinator with Community Blood Center, said. “It’s kind of a community effort here.”

Smith added the center is currently experiencing an urgent shortage in blood, that’s just one step short of an emergency shortage.

The goal of the Blood Donor Day event was to get at least 150 people to stop by and donate.

The event runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the East Hills Shopping Center. If you are unable to make the event and still want to donate, you can visit the Community Blood Center’s website by clicking here.