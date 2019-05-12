Clear

Community Missions hosts Car Show raising money for shelters

Classic and modern cars were all on display behind the Juda House South of Downtown.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Some cool cars were on display just south of downtown Saturday afternoon, all for a good cause.

Community Missions hosted a car show behind the Juda house featuring all kinds of cars from classic to modern.

The event also featured ten vendors.
And it was all to raise money for the shelters and resource center ran by Community Missions.

"It's very heartwarming to meet the gentlemen that live here and to come in contact with people that need the services," Beth Conway, Board President said.  "It is such a need in our community." 

The group Knuckle Draggers put on the car show. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
After some morning rain, showers will be possible throughout the day becoming a little more widespread during the early afternoon hours. If you have Mother's Day plans later this evening, the rain should be moving out and things quieting down. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events