Community Missions hosts Car Show raising money for shelters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Some cool cars were on display just south of downtown Saturday afternoon, all for a good cause.
Community Missions hosted a car show behind the Juda house featuring all kinds of cars from classic to modern.
The event also featured ten vendors.
And it was all to raise money for the shelters and resource center ran by Community Missions.
"It's very heartwarming to meet the gentlemen that live here and to come in contact with people that need the services," Beth Conway, Board President said. "It is such a need in our community."
The group Knuckle Draggers put on the car show.
