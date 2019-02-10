Community basketball tournament held at Salvation Army Gym

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) These kids hit the court for the sweetheart’s tournament, and while didn’t have much to do with valentine’s day coaches told us is all about the love of the game.

this is something i always wanted to do i wanted to give back

coach cecil hawkins calls the opportunity to be part of this, blessing

this is going on my second year of coaching these guys i added a couple more players

his team, the tarheels, are part of a league of 128 basketball teams all around the community. his message, come as you are

we just welcome everybody you don’t have to know how to play basketball but we can teach you how to be young men and young women.

parents said the program is a great way for their kids to socialize

it great he’s gotten lots of friends and its just a good interaction with lots of friends, and its just a good interaction with a lot of kids.

the tarheels got to play the tournament where they practice, the gymnasium at the salvation army.

it’s great to give back to the community, raise a little revenue for our operations, but to see the children excel, that’s the main goal we’re after.

even though the tarheels came up short losing in overtime. coach hawkins tells us he makes sure his kids see the bigger picture.

i’m not about winning, i’m all about what have you learned, i want to get you ready for that next coach at the next level.

if these kids can master that, coach says there’s no limit to they can do.

the sky’s the limit for these young men.