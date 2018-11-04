Community comes together to clean up St. Joseph Avenue.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Along St. Joseph Ave this past weekend, a big task was underway. Community members spent the day taking trash from the street, and putting into these bags. It may seem like a simple task, but it's actually the work of multiple organizations coming together to make change happen.

The idea stemmed from an initiative to help people become better involved in their communities

They are to identify a community need or issue, and then design a plan or project to address that need.

"Our team wanted to address positivity in our community," Nancy Pease, participant in the program, said. "We felt like a way to promote St. Joe was to clean up the St. Joe Avenue area."

Groups came together to clean up the section of the avenue from the First Ward House Bar north to Krug Park.

In under two hours, everyone involved was able to rid the area of waste. Though organizers, were surprised by the turnout, they weren't surprised by the community spirit.

"Those character traits of kindness, and generosity, [are] the things that we have as St. Joseph residents."

That spirit is what organizers say will keep the program going strong, and why they want to make it easier for the next group that wants to make their community a better place.

This isn't just a one and done event this is something we want to do once a quarter to do a different project and it might not always be trash pickup.

"I'm really excited that this group is creating a plan that can be adapted by anybody."