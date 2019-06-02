Clear

Community gathers for "Imagine 11"

The Crossing has put on the event for the past seven years.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 11:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It was a perfect evening for a summer concert at Coleman Hawkins park downtown.
Many gathered there for this year's imagine eleven concert.
In its seventh year, the event drew people downtown for an evening of music, food, dancing, and fun.
The best part is it was all for a good cause...
Proceeds from the concert benefit the crossing and their upcoming projects.

"This is a very generous and outpouring community," Danny Gach, The Crossing said. "People are concerned about all aspects of homelessness." This is just a great community to be a part of."

Organizers say they're grateful for the community's support every year.

After a spectacular day in the weather department on Sunday, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. However, tonight will stay dry with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
