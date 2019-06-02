(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It was a perfect evening for a summer concert at Coleman Hawkins park downtown.

Many gathered there for this year's imagine eleven concert.

In its seventh year, the event drew people downtown for an evening of music, food, dancing, and fun.

The best part is it was all for a good cause...

Proceeds from the concert benefit the crossing and their upcoming projects.

"This is a very generous and outpouring community," Danny Gach, The Crossing said. "People are concerned about all aspects of homelessness." This is just a great community to be a part of."

Organizers say they're grateful for the community's support every year.