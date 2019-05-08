Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 reopens more than a month after devastating flooding Full Story

Community gathers to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Law enforcement agencies and the community came together Wednesday morning for an annual fallen officer remembrance ceremony at City Hall.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Law enforcement agencies and the community came together Wednesday morning for an annual fallen officer remembrance ceremony at City Hall.

Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department were in attendance of Wendesday's ceremony. 

“You know there’s no better gift you can give to lay down your life for your comrades and we need to honor those who have done that,” Captain James McDonald, the command officer of MSHP Troop H said.

Along with the community, law enforcement officers remembered the 17 officers who have lost their lives in Buchanan County.

"It’s a horrible tragedy however it was something they knew was possible when they started," McDonald said. "They were willing to make that sacrifice to protect the people in their community.”

In addition to the officers in attendance, many family members and friends of those lost in the line of duty were also at the event.

“The pain doesn’t end," Sarah Hardin, executive board member with the Fraternal Order of Police said. "It’s easy for life to go on and for communities to forget because they are not directly involved in it, but for those of us directly involved it’s still there.”

Hardin says even as the years go by, the pain never leaves.

“That pain, that loneliness, those missed big events that they are not a part of that continues to go on,” she said.

As this yearly event continues, officers do their job every day.

“Officers put their life on the line every single day," Hardin said. "Each day they go to work. They don’t know if they will be returning home and some of them don’t. And so it is so important for the rest of us in the communities to let their memory live on.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area. The biggest concern overall the next 24 hours will be the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. We've already received about 1-1.5" inches of rain since Monday and we can get an additional 1-2" by Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events