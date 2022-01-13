Community gathers to remember Jimmy Albright

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the community gathered at Wyatt Park Baptist Church today to remember the life of Dr. Jimmy Albright who passed away earlier this week.

Former youth minister Gerald Small gave the eulogy before friends and family as well as to people around the world who were able to watch via live stream.

Small said that Dr. Albright was full of life and after learning of his passing started to receive phone calls from people just wanting to express what Dr. Albright meant to them.

Albright was a longtime Missouri Western professor, made more than 50 archeological trips to Europe and the Middle East and hosted the show “It’s a New Day” on KQ2.

Dr. Albright is survived by his wife Janice, two daughters and six grandchildren.