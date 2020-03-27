Clear
Community gifts 4-year-old girl with parade after final round of chemotherapy

Maddie Fox celebrated a milestone in her cancer battle Friday night. The community of Union Star came together and gave the 4-year-old a parade.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Maddie Fox celebrated a milestone in her cancer battle Friday night. The community of Union Star came together and gave the 4-year-old a parade.

Several cars, trucks, and fire trucks drove to Maddie's home and honked horns and people waved signs in support of the brave young girl. 

Maddie had wanted to have big birthday party next month, but with the coronavirus, it was decided that this was a great way to celebrate Maddie's journey. 

We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as we go into your Friday night and Saturday morning. A warmer looking Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
