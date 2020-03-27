(UNION STAR, Mo.) Maddie Fox celebrated a milestone in her cancer battle Friday night. The community of Union Star came together and gave the 4-year-old a parade.
Several cars, trucks, and fire trucks drove to Maddie's home and honked horns and people waved signs in support of the brave young girl.
Maddie had wanted to have big birthday party next month, but with the coronavirus, it was decided that this was a great way to celebrate Maddie's journey.
Related Content
- Community gifts 4-year-old girl with parade after final round of chemotherapy
- Girls Soccer Round Robin Tuesday Results
- Dream Factory grants 4-year-old St. Joseph boy's wishes
- Lafayette High Hosting Centennial Parade
- School District Begins Final Round of Interviews to Find Next Superintendent
- Royals sign 1st round pick
- Students deliver gifts for Operation Christmas Child
- Our favorite tech gifts of 2019
- St. Patrick's Day Parade Set for Saturday
- Life-long Chiefs' fans watch celebratory parade
Scroll for more content...