Community gifts 4-year-old girl with parade after final round of chemotherapy

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Maddie Fox celebrated a milestone in her cancer battle Friday night. The community of Union Star came together and gave the 4-year-old a parade.

Several cars, trucks, and fire trucks drove to Maddie's home and honked horns and people waved signs in support of the brave young girl.

Maddie had wanted to have big birthday party next month, but with the coronavirus, it was decided that this was a great way to celebrate Maddie's journey.