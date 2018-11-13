Community helps family rebuild

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A couple of weeks ago we brought you the story of the Parkhurst family. After a rough few years, the latest tragedy was their house burning down in October. If that wasn't enough, the supplies they bought to rebuild their home was stolen, but the story does not end there.

Mark Byler owns Sommers Construction—a company that specialises in build homes. Byler comes from a close knit Mennonite community that lives just down the road from the Parkhurst's, and when he heard about his neighbors troubles, him and his friends jumped in.

"We're a culture of helping always have been, our background is that our community gets together if something bad happens, we'll come together and help them out," Byler said.

"When they asked for the plans for the house, we thought that they just wanted to see what we were going with," Alex Parkhurst said. "But then they came back later on in the day and said 'we're going to get the metal, we're going to get the lumber and we're going to get it knocked out for you guys," Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst spent $8,300 on the original roofing supplies and lumber. The 15 families in the Menonite community living near the Parkhurst's home put funds together to buy and replace the stolen materials.

"If we would have been doing it, they're half way done and would have been a day and a half of our work, and in only about two hours they made it past where we would have made it," Parkhurst said.

The Parkhurst family is under a deadline to get the house done by January as their newest addition to their family, baby Aubrey is due in early February 2019.

"I can't really put it into words how much we appreciate it because they're not just helping me they are helping out my family, with how they're helping us, it'll put us very close to finishing when we need to," Parkhurst said.

Byler and his crew provided over $9,000 worth of free materials and labor for the Parkhurst family.

DeKalb County Sheriff says they have had a few leads since the original story aired, but they still need your help. If you have any information regarding the stolen materials, call 816-449-5802.