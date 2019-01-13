Community helps local woman fight cancer

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) The community came together to support Elizabeth Ballard at the Eagles Lodge Sunday,

"We've had a lot of people helping," Shylo Dahle, Ballard's daughter said. "People were ready to give and help out as much as they could."

Many showed up for a benefit to help Ballard's fight against lung cancer.

"I've had overwhelming support from friends and family," Ballard said. "I just feel really loved, they've just been there from the start."

Ballard's family said cancer has been a struggle for the family.

"It's been scary and it's been sad," Dahle said. "I've just been trying to be there as much as possible."

Ballard said she was able to work, but only part-time, presenting a challenge when it comes to making ends meet.

"With the chemo, I can't work full time right now," Ballard said. "It's been lots of stress."

Major organizations with locations around the area have made Ballard's cancer fight a little easier by donating goods and services through a silent auction. The items donated were made into baskets.

A raffle and a taco bar were also major fundraisers for the evening, all proceeds went to help the family with medical bills.

"Medicine, doctor's visits, it's all incredibly expensive." Jason Johnson, Volunteer said.

Ballard's family said the financial toll cancer has brought upon her has been tough

"[My mother] is behind on bills," Dahle said. "Insurance doesn't cover everything, and we're having to pay out of pocket."

No matter what the challenge, Ballard said she knows she's got an entire community behind her back.

"I just feel the support from everywhere," Ballard said.

The support has inspired her to offer advice to others in this fight.

"There's always someone there for you to talk to and get help," Ballard said. "You're not ever going through this alone

Donations can be made on behalf of the Elizabeth Ballard Cancer Fund at BMO Harris Bank located at 4305 Frederick Blvd.