Community holds color run to remember Dante Harris

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At Hyde Park, hundreds showed up for a special color run on Saturday to remember a life cut short.

Dante Harris was a kid who loved superheroes and skittles.

"He was a very very sweet kid," Casey Arambula, counselor Pickett Elementary School said. "We wanted to do something really special to honor him and something that would be fun for families."

Harris' family is still fighting through the grief of losing him so suddenly, while comforted by the community's support.

Last summer Dante was hit by a truck along Pickett Rd near the elementary school where he attended. He suffered severe brain damage and was taken off life support after a long month's battle at Children's Mercy Hospital.

"We have mixed emotions today," Beth Harris, Dante's grandmother said.

Those who knew him are coming together now because the pain of losing him is felt far beyond the family.

"We love our kids so much that it was pretty hard," Arambula said. "We all come together and help each other through it."

Arambula added that being together helps those still here heal.

"Dante was very special and it shows in all the people that helped and supported us through our time."

About 200 people showed up to take part in the color run.