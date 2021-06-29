Community leaders evaluating best ways to use Covid relief funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- City and county leaders are thinking big on how to spend around $38 million they'll be receiving in federal Covid-19 relief funding.

During a meeting at city hall Tuesday morning, a committee made up of community leaders looked at some of the alternatives.

The City of St. Joseph is receiving around $32 million and Buchanan County another $7 million

The money does come with federal restrictions, but group members say there are some big opportunities to change St. Joseph for the better.

"In invest in people, we're going to focus on workforce development and a comprehensive plan to manage homelessness," said Tama Wagner, the director of the Community Alliance, and also a committee member. "In create a better place, we're going to focus on neighborhoods and we're also going to focus on the next big idea that offers a transformational way to change St. Joseph."

Groups and organizations can apply for some of the funding.

The plan on how to spend the $38 mllion is expected to be sent to the city council in August.