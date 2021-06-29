Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community leaders evaluating best ways to use Covid relief funding

St. Joseph and Buchanan County are set to receive around $58 million in federal Covid relief funding.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 8:03 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- City and county leaders are thinking big on how to spend around $38 million they'll be receiving in federal Covid-19 relief funding.

During a meeting at city hall Tuesday morning, a committee made up of community leaders looked at some of the alternatives.

The City of St. Joseph is receiving around $32 million and Buchanan County another $7 million

The money does come with federal restrictions, but group members say there are some big opportunities to change St. Joseph for the better.

"In invest in people, we're going to focus on workforce development and a comprehensive plan to manage homelessness," said Tama Wagner, the director of the Community Alliance, and also a committee member. "In create a better place, we're going to focus on neighborhoods and we're also going to focus on the next big idea that offers a transformational way to change St. Joseph."

Groups and organizations can apply for some of the funding.

The plan on how to spend the $38 mllion is expected to be sent to the city council in August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday. Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories