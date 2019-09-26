Community leaders stress the importance of early child care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the United Way, various community members met to discuss the importance of proper childcare Thursday morning.

Local leaders say community building starts at a young age.

"In order for the community to be successful, we need a strong early childcare system," Bobbie Cronk Director of Children's Initiatives United Way said.

A presenter from Kids Win Missouri, a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to improving the well-being of children, was on hand to talk about the effort to improve children's lives in St. Joseph.

Participants in the discussion said the first few years of a child's life are critical.

"We need to understand the importance of our children between the ages of 0-6." Rep. Brenda Shields, (R) District 11 said.

Everyone from social workers to state representatives were on hand for an engaging discussion on how the city is addressing these issues.

"It was great to hear what is working here in St. Joe and how we can improve and maybe take what’s happening here to other parts of the state.

Many who spend a lot of time with children and families say the benefits of proper childcare are more important than some may realize.

state representatives say the discussion is happening in the capitol.

"We can’t have children just set somewhere for an eight hour period when their parents are working," Shields said. "They need to be interacted with and taken care of properly,"

Critical communication, reading, and social skills are heavily impacted leaders said, as well as personal development and problem-solving skills, all of which can have profound effects on children as they grow up and enter the workforce.

Leaders say the conversation is one they hope continues, for the sake of our future.

"We are just on the surface," Shields said. "We really need to worry about that where we project this as we go forward."