Community members gather for gun reform rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community members came together Saturday morning to speak out against gun violence at Civic Center Park.

"It's extremely sad that it’s still happening that we have gun violence," Diane Waddell the Center For Joy said.

A rally was held at the park behind City Hall, participants said they wanted to send a message that they're fed up with gun violence.

The names of those lost to gun violence in St. Joseph were read aloud at the rally. Speakers, some of whom touched by gun violence themselves, say the trauma from it has far-reaching effects.

"Gun violence affects a myriad of people," Tara Duckworth, Moms Demand Action said. "It has a myriad of tragic rippling effects."

People at the rally said the conversation is similar to others going on all across the country.

"In the wake of mass shootings, i think it has brought a lot of people’s awareness on the issue of gun violence in America," Duckworth said.

Community members said they want to see a push for common-sense gun legislation, they say it’s something more people from across the political spectrum are agreeing on.

"Regardless of political affiliation, we all agree that less violence is preferable," Duckworth said.

Supporters of gun reform said they want to continue to have a dialogue with hopes to find more common ground, they said togetherness is the key to tackling the issue of gun violence once and for all.

"Let’s find solace and strength and peace together," Waddell said.

The YWCA, Center For Joy and Moms Demand Action were some of the groups that took part in the rally.