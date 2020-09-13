Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community members, mayor express support to save YMCA

After YMCA staff announced the closure of the building set for Oct. 1, concerned community members and the city mayor are looking at ways to keep the doors open.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 1:44 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Concerned community members are speaking out after the announcement of the upcoming closure of the downtown YMCA.

Late last month, YMCA board members made the decision to close the building effective Oct. 1st, those who  benefit from the YMCA's services want to do whatever they can to keep the doors open.

"It really should be a community effort to preserve it," Linda Lateroute, YMCA member said.   

St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray has also expressed his support for preserving the downtown Y, he said he wants to establish a committee to look into those efforts.

Community members have already started looking at potential solutions, they say the YMCA is located in an opportunity zone, something they're hoping will work in it's favor.

The fact that its in the opportunity zone makes it eligible for setting up a finance package that would draw outside capital."

They're hoping that funding will make much needed renovations possible for the downtown YMCA. The building, which replaced an older facility is now showing it's own age, necessary upgrades won't be cheap.

It's going to take a lot of money, it's not something that's going to be a simple project.

Those concerned call the downtown Y a community staple, and they along with the mayor said they're willing to fight to keep it open. 

"If we lose this facility, we're losing something that's very valuable to this community," Lateroute said.

"If we can figure out a way to fix this, we want to." McMurray said.

The city addressed this issue at the last city council meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories