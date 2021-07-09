Community pays respects to fallen K-9 Max at memorial ceremony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a memorial service befitting of any law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty.

Friday, the community gave a final farewell to St. Joseph Police K-9 Max during a ceremony at Civic Center Park. The event held in the same location that honors all local officers, deputies and troopers who have died while protecting and serving.

It was a touching ceremony for the dog's best friend, his handler, officer Lucas Winder.

"It's beautiful to see everyone coming together as a community. I really appreciate everybody's support," he said immediately after the ceremony.

Max was shot and killed while in the field assisting police apprehend a dangerous suspect. He died protecting and serving his human partners.

Those who knew Max best say he was an integral part of department activities.

"Working with Max was like taking your best friend or kid to work everyday," Winder said. "We'd go out and have fun and at the same time get business done."

Before the ceremony, Max was honored with a motorcade procession through the city that included dozens of other law enforcement agencies that came to offer their support and pay their respects.

Because of the connection they have to their own K-9s, they say they know the loss Winder feels.

"I can't even tell you the amount of texts and calls I've received from not only people from our jurisdiction, but nationwide," Winder said. "It's been a beautiful thing seeing this thing come together."

Those who lined the street during the procession said they wanted to show their support for local law enforcement.

"I think it's going to be a loss that's felt for a very long time," said Ashley Evans, who watched the procession pass her in front of the Law Enforcement Center. "It's really nice to see the community come together and support him whether or not they knew him personally."

In the end, Winder lost more than just a 4-year-old German shepherd dog.

"Our bond was there, unbreakable, something beautiful," he said.

Winder has already been offered a new K-9 to replace Max. However, he says he will hold off until after he returns from a military deployment overseas.