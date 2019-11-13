Community raises thousands of dollars for Savannah teen battling cancer

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— 14-year-old Will Walker is in St. Louis waiting to see what the next step in his battle against cancer will be, but his community back home in Savannah, Mo. are making sure he knows he's not alone.
Through a few different Facebook pages and donations, community members have raised about $15,000 since Saturday to help Will and his family.
For more information about Will's fight against cancer, visit the Will's Warriors Facebook page.
