Clear

Community raises thousands of dollars for Savannah teen battling cancer

14-year-old Will Walker is in St. Louis waiting to see what the next step in his battle against cancer will be, but his community back home in Savannah, Mo. are making sure he knows he's not alone.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— 14-year-old Will Walker is in St. Louis waiting to see what the next step in his battle against cancer will be, but his community back home in Savannah, Mo. are making sure he knows he's not alone.

Through a few different Facebook pages and donations, community members have raised about $15,000 since Saturday to help Will and his family. 

For more information about Will's fight against cancer, visit the Will's Warriors Facebook page. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
After a cold front moves through Wednesday, temperatures fall slightly for daytime highs on Thursday with numbers in the upper 30s but with plenty of sunshine. Beyond Thursday, temperatures are expected to make it back into the lower 50s as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories