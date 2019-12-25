Community steps up to feed first responders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Every Christmas, the men, and women who make up St. Joseph’s first responders sacrifice their holiday to keep others safe.

While it's the most wonderful time of the year for most, for others, it’s just another day on the job. Sgt. Keith Dudley with the St. Joseph Police Department said working on the holidays is part of the job.

"We knew when we got into this line of work that we would be working holidays," Dudley said.

in addition to police local firefighters, paramedics and ER staff spend the sacred holiday away from home. Paramedics said the day isn't much different than any other.

No matter the type of call, first responders said they are there to respond, and they said they wouldn’t have it any other way. Emily Sweet, a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS said the job allows her to fulfill her passion for helping others.

"It's very special to me to know that when someone is at their worst I can come and help them," Sweet said.

Every year, community members show their appreciation to those that have to work on Christmas. Police, Fire and EMS First responders said they always have food prepared by volunteers.

"It’s overwhelming the amount of stuff that we get and the support people give us," Sean Selecman, SJFD said. "We really appreciate that."

Though it may be a small gesture, for those who do so much for the community 24/7, they say it leaves a big impact.

"It makes me feel good about what I do," Selecman said, " It feels like we’re doing something that makes a difference."