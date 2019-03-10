Clear

Community supports 'Sink the Boat' food donations event

The United Way's Sink the Boat sponsored by Savannah Marine at HyVee brought in several hundred non-perishable food items to be distributed through the United Way and Second Harvest Networks.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The week-long event was supposed to culminate with seeing if the donations would fill a boat, but with the rain on Saturday, plans changed. 

Members of the Boys Scout Pack 45 of St. Joseph, Missouri Western Percussion Club, and several individuals volunteered to spread the word and encourage the community to help out. 

"It's really fun and we're doing good for the community," Boys scout Christopher Harris said. 

The efforts started on March 4 and ran through Saturday, March 9. 

"Everybody is being so generous," Savannah Marine's Joel Goller said. "We're getting cereal, canned goods and the response has just been awesome."

A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. We Spring Forward Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph.
