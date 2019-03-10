Community supports 'Sink the Boat' food donations event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The United Way's Sink the Boat sponsored by Savannah Marine at HyVee brought in several hundred non-perishable food items to be distributed through the United Way and Second Harvest Networks.

The week-long event was supposed to culminate with seeing if the donations would fill a boat, but with the rain on Saturday, plans changed.

Members of the Boys Scout Pack 45 of St. Joseph, Missouri Western Percussion Club, and several individuals volunteered to spread the word and encourage the community to help out.

"It's really fun and we're doing good for the community," Boys scout Christopher Harris said.

The efforts started on March 4 and ran through Saturday, March 9.

"Everybody is being so generous," Savannah Marine's Joel Goller said. "We're getting cereal, canned goods and the response has just been awesome."