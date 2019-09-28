Community takes aim at homelessness at Sporting Clay Shoot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Sporting Clay Shoot benefit fundraiser was held at Camp Geiger Saturday in hopes to raise money for a new homeless shelter for women in crisis.

The organization Sisters of Solace is currently in the process of renovating a former nun's home near St. Patrick's Church in midtown, they plan to use that space for the new shelter.

Staff at Camp Geiger said they were happy to be part of the effort to make the shelter a reality,

"We couldn't ask for something better in regard to an event to raise money for," Rick Hamman, Camp Geiger said.

While an official date has yet to be determined, staff said they plan to open the shelter sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Initial funding for the shelter has been secured according to staff, but sustainable funding is being raised in large part by the fundraiser.

Organizers said they wanted to create a fresh idea for a fundraising event,

"We wanted to give the area another way to support something," Devon Kerns, an organizer said. "We're doing that's a little fun and different,"

Participants who signed up for the fundraiser shot moving clay targets from afar, for some it was their first time.

"It's a good way to get out on a beautiful fall day and help the community," Jose Alvarez, a supporter said.

As shooters aim for their targets, shelter staff and community members aim to shatter the epidemic of homelessness.

"We're a very generous town," Kerns said.