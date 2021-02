(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many braved the cold water at Lake Contrary for this year's Polar Plunge.

The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Missouri North Area

Many local organizations were represented in the plunge which is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Melody Prawitz of the Special Olympics said she was impressed with the number of donations received at this year's event.

KQ2 is a proud sponsor of the Polar Plunge.