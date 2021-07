(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've been putting off getting the Covid-19 vaccine and still want to get it, you have another chance coming up.

Next Thursday, July 29th, Mosaic Life Care will be holding a community vaccination event.

It will be held at the former Gordmans location in the East Hills Shopping Center from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to anyone 12 and up.

Walk-ins are welcome.

