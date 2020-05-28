Companies responsible for 2016 Atchison gas cloud fined for Clean Air Act violations

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Companies responsible for their roles in a 2016 chemical accident in Atchison, Kansas learned their punishment Wednesday.

A federal judge ordered MGP Ingredients and Harcros Chemicals to pay a $1 million fine each for violations of the Clean Air Act.

The two companies had agreed to a plea deal for their roles which led to a large chemical cloud being released over the city of Atchison.

Company officials say two employees made a mistake and failed to follow company procedures.

In addition to the fine, a group of 13 people are suing the companies in civil court for additional damages for health problems they've been experiencing since the accident.

Around 140 people sought medical care that day.