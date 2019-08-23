Clear
Conception Junction man arrested following drug sting in Nodaway County

A 59-year-old Conception Junction man was arrested in Nodaway County Friday after deputies conducted a controlled drug buy.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 59-year-old Conception Junction man was arrested in Nodaway County Friday after deputies conducted a controlled drug buy.

According to Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, deputies conducted the sting during an investigation of methamphetamine distribution by a person living in Conception Junction.

On Friday, the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney issued a felony warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, a class C Felony, for Christopher C. Wiederholt.

Wiederholt was arrested Friday without incident. He is being held on a $30,000 bond in Nodaway County Jail.

