Concerns growing after multiple accidents at one intersection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those who live along Lovers Lane said this past week has been particularly bad for car accidents.



"You’d think in many ways this would be a pretty safe street," Michael Cadden, a nearby resident said.

On Monday night, a car hit a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave, the passenger inside did not survive.

Three days later in nearly the same spot, another accident sent another to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

St. Joseph police say they’ve been approached by neighbors who say the intersection, in particular, is a constant issue citing safety concerns.

"We’re taking it more seriously now." Michelle Ritter, SJPD said.

Police said neighbors have even asked them to park in nearby driveways in order to catch speeding drivers.

People who live on the historic street said speeding only makes things more difficult for drivers navigating an already challenging intersection.

Cadden said a curve to the north of the intersection, on Lovers Lane, is a particular concern for him.

The culmination of safety concerns and the accidents this week at the angled intersection have gotten the city’s attention.

"We have a lot of awkward intersections in St. Joe that come in at angles," Andy Clements, St. Joseph Public Works said.

"When we hear of those types of repeated accidents at any one location, we try to pay attention," Clements said.

As more eyes are put on the intersection, those who live there want drivers to stay mindful of how fast they’re going.

"It's important to recognize that speed is the biggest problem on Lovers Lane."

Public works said they're checking sight lines at the intersection to make sure there are no visual obstruction for drivers.

They also say they're awaiting information from crash reports to determine what else they can do at that intersection.