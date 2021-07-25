Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Concerns over local cemetery after recent vandalism

The family of Terrell Henderson says they'd like to see more done about the state of the cemetery after his gravesite was vandalized.

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 11:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jessica Mann is still grieving months after losing Terrell Henderson, a young man who died by suicide last February. 

"I think anytime a young life is lost especially under those circumstances, it leaves a very raw wound for family, friends, and the community," Mann said. 

Mann, a longtime friend of Henderson's family, said she knew him since he was born.

"Everybody’s hurt over it," Linda Watkins, Terrell's aunt said. "He was a really good guy, he was really nice."

Watkins said Terrell's untimely passing hit his mother especially hard.

The family is in the process of purchasing a headstone for Terrell, who is buried at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. 

His gravesite was filled with many items representing his life, sadly those items were recently vandalized. Family members said they can’t understand why someone would do this and feel more should be done to protect graves at the cemetery. 

They also feel the vandalism is part of a bigger problem surrounding the general care of the cemetery in recent years.

Mann said the cemetery is falling into disrepair, pointing out decaying trees, and ruts along gravel driveways. 

According to the Meierhoffer Funeral Home, Mt. Auburn Cemetery is owned by an out-of-state company, Meierhoffer staff have stepped in to provide limited upkeep including complete cleanups twice a year, and basic lawn service.

They recommend people avoid leaving items of sentimental value at gravesites. 

Many families of people buried there said vandalism and theft is a growing issue, they've voiced their concerns on social media.

Terrell’s family and friends said they just hope something can be done to keep their loved one’s resting place undisturbed.

"Anyone that’s lost a loved one recently, just knows how important the sacred space is," Mann said. 

Meierhoffer staff said the cemetery does not have the infrastructure needed to support a security camera system on its grounds. Terrell's family has set up a Go-Fund-Me site to help pay for the cost of a new headstone. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Monday will be another hot and humid day, similar to Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humid conditions and high heat indices will continue into the work week. Things will quickly start to warm up even more by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories