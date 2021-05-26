Congregations return to church as restrictions ease

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph, the faithful are returning to church.

After over a year since the onset of the pandemic, more people are opting to attend church services in person once again.

In an email sent throughout the Kansas City St. Joseph diocese, the bishop encouraged all catholic church services to return to full capacity by June 1, lifting the general dispensation put in place when the pandemic began.

The catholic church isn’t the only place of worship looking forward to fill their pews with people, other denominations are also optimistic about full capacity services.

At the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, clergy said they're seeing attendance numbers close to what they saw before the pandemic.

"Everyone’s excited to see one another on a Sunday morning." Chris Geyer, executive pastor Frederick Blvd. Baptist Church said.

Both pastors say they feel the return to full capacity is boosting morale

Fr. Steve Hansen, pastor at the Cathedral of St. Joseph said he credited the vaccines for motivating people to get back into church.

"You could just see the relief in their face," He said. "They would come back almost like clockwork as they got their second shot."

Hansen and Geyer said they're optimistic about growing in their respective faiths together under one roof again.

"Learned a lot of lessons and we’ve learned that God’s good through it all." Geyer said.