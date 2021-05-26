Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Congregations return to church as restrictions ease

Local clergy are crediting the availability of vaccines for motivating people to head back to church.

Posted: May 26, 2021 10:12 AM
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:38 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph, the faithful are returning to church. 

After over a year since the onset of the pandemic, more people are opting to attend church services in person once again.

In an email sent throughout the Kansas City St. Joseph diocese, the bishop encouraged all catholic church services to return to full capacity by June 1, lifting the general dispensation put in place when the pandemic began.

The catholic church isn’t the only place of worship looking forward to fill their pews with people, other denominations are also optimistic about full capacity services.

At the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, clergy said they're seeing attendance numbers close to what they saw before the pandemic.  

"Everyone’s excited to see one another on a Sunday morning." Chris Geyer, executive pastor Frederick Blvd. Baptist Church said.

Both pastors say they feel the return to full capacity is boosting morale

Fr. Steve Hansen, pastor at the Cathedral of St. Joseph said he credited the vaccines for motivating people to get back into church. 

"You could just see the relief in their face," He said. "They would come back almost like clockwork as they got their second shot."

Hansen and Geyer said they're optimistic about growing in their respective faiths together under one roof again.

"Learned a lot of lessons and we’ve learned that God’s good through it all." Geyer said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories